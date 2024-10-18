Review: CALL GIRLS BY JAMES GARRICK at THE PUMPHOUSE Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The playwright James Garrick says that “I was determined to write an antidote to the negativity in the world”.And yes, the result is a brilliantly written and uplifting comedy – with witty one-liners and convincingly real interactions, poignant moments and flashes of comic genius. Directed with flair, with an eye for integrating detail, and with a real sense of the potential for humour, by Liz Cannon, this play is a must see. The hilarious result is a situational comedy that amuses not only because of its truth, but because of its superb and convincing characterisation and well executed comic interplay.

The situations are definitely ones we can relate to. Sarah (Rebecca Wright) owner-operator of the Beach Haven Rest Home, is struggling to make ends meet. She hoped that she could create a beautiful sanctuary for the lost and lonely, abused and misused. And in so many ways these women are “abused and misused”. These clear cut characters are superbly brought to life with a range of pitch and accents that made easy listening to the all women dialogued scenes . Kindly and slightly simple Rose (Ami Coster) has lost her son and her husband and her daughter won’t return her calls. Ami Coster skilfully captures the “sweet and innocent with a more sexy side” Delusional artistic and snobby Pauline (Kate Birch) bolsters her loss of self-esteem. Flamboyant Kate Birch spikes her comments with well-articulated venom. Accountant Angela (Ayesha Heble) has been betrayed by her husband, and solo mother Ivy (Helen Anne Davies) is definitely a straight talker – with a very soft spot underneath.

It’s not just the rising cost of modern living causing the problems. There’s the threat of Shady Glen, the retirement village conglomerate wishing to purchase the waterfront properties in order to build a profitable complex. And there’s the impossible plethora of council regulations delivered by a pompous slimy council prat, Jonathan Leonard (Duncan Preston). All too familiar.

But, rather than leave the home they love, “a place for women who need a sanctuary”, the four elderly women, are determined to raise the money required to stay put. They have three plans. The first is a “GODKNIT CAMPAIGN” inspired by the local catholic priest (Jimmy Carrick) – “more a nutter than a knitter” - who says “charity begins at home but doesn’t have to stay there”.

The second is to host the filming of an antiques show “HIDDEN GEMS”. Sensationally dressed TV celebrityPhilip Dinkle offers them the opportunity to sell their “treasures”. Oliver Roberts has the skills to embody this ego-centric character: the winning ready smile, the confident poise and the resonant voice of an auctioneer.

Finally, at the suggestion of Tim, (Aidan Allen) Ivy, Rose, Pauline, and Angela become very inventive and adopt sexy and alluring alter egos such as Marilyn, Lauren and Ava to attract paying chat line clients. At a pound a minute, it’s a competition to keep the callers on the line for as long as possible. The audience love the alluring and dramatic Russian Ava aka Pauline. But it’s Rose who turns out to be the surprise – whose adoption of a “Mummy “ persona has the audience in stitches.

This is, without a doubt, a very talented cast. An incredible range of character roles are captured by Alexandra Crystal who plays three: the effervescent fitness instructor Carla, the efficient PA for the antique roadshow host and the loving granddaughter Kirsty, and Jimmy Carrick who plays three: the enthusiastic imbibing Irish Catholic priest, a very plaintive Jack who tugs at our heart strings and the suitably formally and articulate Mayor, and Aidan Allen who plays two diverse roles: grandson Tim and the untrustworthy press, Glen.

Not only superbly directed by Liz Connor, with effective and varied stage positioning, and expert comic timing, this well-written play was well cast and the interactions between them are effectively comic and vocally tight. Get along to see it – you won’t get to laugh this much in 2 ¼ hours very often!!

On at the Pumphouse Theatre 17-26 October 2024.

Glenda Pearce

Comments