Previews: BLACK COFFEE at Dolphin Theatre, Onehunga

When you see a WHODUNNIT – what do you hope for? Intrigue, atmosphere, mystery, a

chance to become the detective yourself?

Superbly directed by the highly experienced Glenda Pearce, BLACK COFFEE promises to be the classic Agatha Christie murder mystery. It’s everything we love about the classic WHODUNNIT – a range of possible villains all with believable motives, a slowly unfolding plot that is presented with flair, and precisely executed staging and lighting. And – there are a few added touches – more than one romance, and definitely, unexpectedly, very witty touches of humour. This is definitely good family entertainment that will entertain, charm, and provide the chance to play sleuth.

Set firmly in 1928 when the play was written, the scene is the library of Sir Claud Amory’s

elegant home, a short 25 miles from London. The creative team have worked diligently to

recreate the set, the music, the dance steps, the wardrobe, the props, and the values of the time. You will be transported to a time – nearly a hundred years ago – when the classic was written. This was Agatha Christie’s first stage play and one not necessarily known to many. It is after dinner, and the family are retreating to the library when Sir Claud announces that he is aware of the theft from his safe. What has been stolen? As a famous scientist working on many patented devices and explosives, it is Sir Claud’s valuable formula Amorite, a very powerful explosive, capable of killing hundreds of thousands at once. In truth, this is the time-period when atomic weapons were in conception by scientists such as Einstein and Rutherford.

But before the culprit can be unearthed, other complexities are revealed. Theft, blackmail, unexpected foreigners…. Hercule Poirot (Zane Fleming) ably supported by Captain Hastings (Blair Purkniss) will set out to solve the crime. The many twists in this tale are presented by a very talented cast - and certainly will keep you all guessing – right to the final closing scene. Will you manage to guess who did it?

