Review: RENT at Manukau Performing Arts

RENT

Manukau Performing Arts

9-23 Nov, 2024

Reviewed by Sharon Fogarty

Rent tells the story of love, loss, resilience and friendship set against the backdrop of early 90's New York. Tragically, the show's creator, Jonathan Larson, died before ever seeing the show tread the boards and reach acclaim worldwide.

Supported by the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa (formerly the NZ AIDS Foundation), Manukau Performing Arts has reinvigorated a show that is fast-paced, emotional and charismatic, taking the audience on a rollercoaster of highs and lows alongside the cast.

Director Amelia Claridge, has assembled an incredibly strong cast of actors, singers and dancers and woven their storylines together to show true relationship and feelings between 'friends' and 'partners', not just actors playing a role. The simplistic set and lack of scene changes allows the show to move rapidly through seasons. Musical Director Gabbi Jones, commands the small band will aplomb- not a note out of place in a score that is complicated and with a variety of tempo. Hayz Pincheira Rowe's choreography allows dancers and movers to shine and make dance moves their own. I particularly enjoyed 'La vie Boheme' as the choreography was staccato and clean, allowing for both vocals and dance to work seamlessly together. It was clear the company enjoyed performing this number together. Frances Ash, as vocal coach, has created a sound that is full and consistent. The group numbers showcase the harmonies of the cast, especially in the finale.

Rent is a true ensemble show- and this is a solid cast. It is clear when casting, that consideration was taken into partnerships in terms of acting and chemistry, aswell as vocal match. Jocelyn Scott (Maureen) is a vocal powerhouse and her physicality, humour and commitment to 'Over the Moon' was a standout in the first act. Her vocal power could only be matched by Bridie Allen's portrayal of Joanne, and the second acts 'Take me or Leave Me' is a masterclass in vocal matching and dynamics. The songs in the show that pack the most emotion were the standouts for me. Lisandra Solis (Mimi) gave a phenomenal performance in 'Without You', the strength in her voice whilst being able to portray the brokenness of the emotion was palpable. Indeed, Adeel Surendrans Collins' 'I'll Cover You Reprise' was the highlight of my night for the same reason. Surendrans ability to combine raw emotion with the soulful bass tones of his voice ensures you feel the pain of his immense grief. Anton Elliot as Roger, brings the audience to tears as he sings his love song to Mimi at the end. Throughout the whole show he is vocally consistent in an extremely demanding role. Kristoff Beens' (Mark) was well-matched with Antons Roger in 'What You Own', combining voices in a triumphant reunion of friendship. Keegan Elliot as Angel, brought the light and shade to a character who revels in comedy and light moments, drawing us into her story, ensuring that the audience also felt a deep sense of loss when she was gone.

As a company, 'Seasons of Love' is a standout, as is the Finale- there is something so perfect about standing still and singing with passion- allowing the words and harmonies to engage the audience. I particularly enjoyed the small vocal lines given to equally as talented ensemble members to allow them time to shine, such as Drew Youngs note-perfect beginning of the round for 'Will I', Emma-Rose Owens soaring solo in 'Seasons of Love' and Jemma Goeldners comedy and musicality as 'Marks Mum' and in the multiple roles she was given.

This cast deserves to be seen and heard.

Rent runs until November 23rd at the Spotlight Theatre, Tavern Lane, Papatoetoe

