Mike Bartlett's SNOWFLAKE is Now Playing at Plumb Theatre

This November Plumb Theatre presents the New Zealand premiere of the critically acclaimed festive hit Snowflake. Written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), Snowflake stars Michael Lawrence (Simpatico), Layla Pitt (Po' Boys and Oysters) and Clementine Mills (Stop Kiss).

Led by director Paul Gittins (Collected Stories, Faith Healer), Snowflake is a heartfelt cry for reconciliation and understanding in the current climate of polarisation and intolerance. "It cuts straight to the heart of everything that's happening in our world at the moment through the clever lens of a father-daughter conflict" says Gittins.

Andy, played by Michael Lawrence, is a nostalgic boomer, widower and father; he loves a pint down the pub and listening to albums from beginning to end. His twenty-one year old daughter Maya (Clementine Mills) left home three years ago and hasn't spoken to him since. It's Christmas Eve and Andy hears Maya is back in town. Fuelled with fresh hope, Andy fits out the local church hall for a welcome home and waits.

"Christmas... that's when they say people come home..."

Heart-warming, topical and thoughtful, Bartlett's bittersweet Christmas play Snowflake explores generational conflict, baby boomer vs millennial values and the struggle to find common ground. Snowflake showcases lighting design from Michael Goodwin. Get into the Christmas spirit at Pitt St Theatre and book your tickets today through iTICKET.

Plumb Theatre gratefully acknowledges the generous support of the Chisholm Whitney Charitable Trust and Auckland Council in the presentation of this work.