ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR Comes to the Basement Theatre

ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR is coming to the Basement Theatre this week. Performances will run 21-24 August.
My boyfriend tried to murder me in my sleep. No, really! Time to deal with this the only way I know how: jokes.
Return Season. Winner of Best Comedy at Dunedin Fringe 2024
Top 20 Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 - Telegraph
Winner - Fred Award 2021, NZ International Comedy Festival
Winner - Director's Award 2019, NZ International Comedy Festival
Billy T Nominee 2013 + 2015, NZ International Comedy Festival
As seen on Paddy Gower Has Issues, Celebrity Treasure Island, 7 Days
