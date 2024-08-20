News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR Comes to the Basement Theatre

Performances will run 21-24 August.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR Comes to the Basement Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR is coming to the Basement Theatre this week. Performances will run 21-24 August.

LATEST NEWS

ANTI Reschedules Dates at the Basement Theatre
MIDNIGHT CONFESSIONS Comes to the Basement Theatre This Month
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

My boyfriend tried to murder me in my sleep. No, really! Time to deal with this the only way I know how: jokes.

Return Season. Winner of Best Comedy at Dunedin Fringe 2024

Top 20 Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 - Telegraph
Winner - Fred Award 2021, NZ International Comedy Festival
Winner - Director's Award 2019, NZ International Comedy Festival
Billy T Nominee 2013 + 2015, NZ International Comedy Festival
As seen on Paddy Gower Has Issues, Celebrity Treasure Island, 7 Days




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos