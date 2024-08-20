ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR Comes to the Basement Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ELI MATTHEWSON: NIGHT TERROR is coming to the Basement Theatre this week. Performances will run 21-24 August.

My boyfriend tried to murder me in my sleep. No, really! Time to deal with this the only way I know how: jokes.

Return Season. Winner of Best Comedy at Dunedin Fringe 2024

Top 20 Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 - Telegraph

Winner - Fred Award 2021, NZ International Comedy Festival

Winner - Director's Award 2019, NZ International Comedy Festival

Billy T Nominee 2013 + 2015, NZ International Comedy Festival

As seen on Paddy Gower Has Issues, Celebrity Treasure Island, 7 Days

Comments