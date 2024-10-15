News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BULL RUSH Comes to the Basement Theatre Every Friday

Performances run every Friday at 10pm.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
BULL RUSH Comes to the Basement Theatre Every Friday Image
Let Bull Rush keep you warm this winter with their side-splitting, sexy, scintillating improv every Friday at Basement Theatre.

BULL RUSH Comes to the Basement Theatre Every Friday
Expect new games played, new stories told, and new music made up on the spot each week. With a roster of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most talented, award-winningest performers, it’s always sure to be a riot when you rush with the Bulls!

Since 2020, Bull Rush have been making it up as they go. With several seasons (Ghoul Rush, 1822, Bull Rush) and a few awards under their belt, these self-professed improv nerds know how to put on a bloody good show. Nominated as one of New Zealand’s best improv comedy groups, they hope to win out the title this year.

Performances run every Friday at 10pm.




