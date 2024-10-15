BULL RUSH Comes to the Basement Theatre Every Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Let Bull Rush keep you warm this winter with their side-splitting, sexy, scintillating improv every Friday at Basement Theatre.

Expect new games played, new stories told, and new music made up on the spot each week. With a roster of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most talented, award-winningest performers, it’s always sure to be a riot when you rush with the Bulls!

Since 2020, Bull Rush have been making it up as they go. With several seasons (Ghoul Rush, 1822, Bull Rush) and a few awards under their belt, these self-professed improv nerds know how to put on a bloody good show. Nominated as one of New Zealand’s best improv comedy groups, they hope to win out the title this year.

Performances run every Friday at 10pm.

