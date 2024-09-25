Review: PENNY DREADFULS: THE REMARKABLE ROOMING-HOUSE OF MADAME LE MONDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miles Hamauei and Joe Signorelli, photo credit Brittney Werner

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company has launched the spooky season ahead of schedule with their production of PENNY DREADFULS: THE REMARKABLE ROOMING-HOUSE OF MADAME LE MONDE. Wrapping up their ninth season following a highly successful run of A Streetcar Named Desire, TWTC returns to the Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University as part of their professional residency. This season’s theme of “Desire” comes full circle, with these one-act plays capturing the essence of that which delves into the darker side of the human psyche.

The highlight of the evening was the unsettling THE REMARKABLE ROOMING-HOUSE OF MADAME LE MONDE. This one-act play centers on Mint, a paralyzed man residing in a London boarding house. While it might sound unassuming, Mint’s reality is far from it—he endures abuse and navigates the seedy attic by swinging from a series of hooks. As the story unfolds just before tea time, Mint is sexually assaulted by the son of his landlady, Madame Le Monde.

Despite Mint’s pitiful state, he garners no sympathy from Hall, an old schoolmate who drops by for tea. Completely self-absorbed, Hall is preoccupied with guzzling tea and devouring the last biscuit while regaling the writhing Mint with inappropriate stories. Helpless and desperate for kindness, Mint becomes the target of Hall’s taunts. However, it’s Madame Le Monde who ultimately has the final word.

This play is undoubtedly one of Tennessee Williams’ darker works, rarely produced for its disturbing themes. It’s a macabre glimpse into Williams’ psyche during a period when he no longer felt the need to cater to mainstream tastes, delivering an odd, shock-inducing tale laced with grim humor.

Monica R. Harris and Adrienne Simmons, photo credit Brittney Werner

The evening also featured WHY DO YOU SMOKE SO MUCH, LILY? And THE CASE OF THE CRUSHED PETUNIAS.

In WHY DO YOU SMOKE SO MUCH, LILY, Williams’ talent for the grotesque shines through in just 10 minutes. Fiercely funny, this story follows Lily, whose mother scolds her for smoking and reading excessively, urging her to marry into high society. Once her mother departs, Lily’s internal struggle with repression emerges quite vividly.

The night concluded with THE CASE OF THE CRUSHED PETUNIAS, a quirky tale of Dorothy Simple, a young woman who prefers the comfort of her petunias until a mysterious young man admits to crushing her flowers, forcing her to confront life’s larger questions.

This production offers a unique “choose-your-own-adventure” format, enhanced by audience participation that adds to the evening’s intrigue. Despite the compact space of the Lower Depths, the cast expertly transforms puzzle-like backdrops into fully realized environments.

Rachel Shannon, photo credit Brittney Werner

The whimsical absurdity of PETUNIAS served as a refreshing palate cleanser after the dark and grim ROOMING-HOUSE. At the same time, the fast-paced LILY kicked off the night on a solid note. Despite their vastly different tones and levels of human suffering, it was fascinating to see how the themes from each play were interconnected.

The talented cast featured local actors Monica R. Harris, Joe Signorelli, Ryan Darby, Rachel Shannon, Cody Keech, Miles Hamauei, and Adrienne Simmons, with some taking on multiple roles across the one-act plays. The true strength of this production lies in the ensemble casting. Working seamlessly together to bring these stories to life is proof that a cohesive group performance often has a more significant impact than a few individual standouts performances.

Kick-off spooky season the right way by experiencing this hauntingly captivating production, guaranteed to send shivers down your spine now through September 28.

Please note: Due to graphic material, this production is not suitable for children.

