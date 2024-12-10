Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

The production runs January 5-14 at Big Couch New Orleans.

By: Dec. 10, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Fire Weeds have released first look photos of the cast of their upcoming production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 

LATEST NEWS

Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW New Orleans Awards
Voting Open for the Top 5 of Next On Stage: Season 5
Photos: All New Photos From LES MISERABLES North American Tour
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 10

Immersive, female driven and bold, don't miss The Fire Weeds staging of one of the greatest plays in the American theatre.

The cast features Lin Gathright as Martha, Jaclyn Bethany as Honey, Casey Groves as George and Logan Macrae as Nick

The production runs January 5-14 at Big Couch New Orleans, 1045 Desire Street. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite here. Ticket prices are $45 VIP Reserved Seating, $35 General Admission and $12 Student Tickets. Due to highly limited seating, booking in advance is encouraged. Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is supported by a generous grant from the New Orleans Theatre Association and the Threadhead Cultural Foundation. The Fire Weeds is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization

For more information on the company visit their website: http://www.thefireweeds.org

Photo Credit: Craig Mulcahy 

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
Casey Groves as George

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
Lin Gathright as Martha

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
Jaclyn Bethany as Honey

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
Logan Macrae as Nick

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
Lin Gathright as Martha, Logan Macrae as Nick, Casey Groves as George and Jaclyn Bethany as Honey

Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Image
The cast of Edward Albee''s Who''s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos