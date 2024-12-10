Photos: Meet the Cast of The Fire Weeds' WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fire Weeds have released first look photos of the cast of their upcoming production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Immersive, female driven and bold, don't miss The Fire Weeds staging of one of the greatest plays in the American theatre.

The cast features Lin Gathright as Martha, Jaclyn Bethany as Honey, Casey Groves as George and Logan Macrae as Nick

The production runs January 5-14 at Big Couch New Orleans, 1045 Desire Street. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite here. Ticket prices are $45 VIP Reserved Seating, $35 General Admission and $12 Student Tickets. Due to highly limited seating, booking in advance is encouraged. Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is supported by a generous grant from the New Orleans Theatre Association and the Threadhead Cultural Foundation. The Fire Weeds is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization

For more information on the company visit their website: http://www.thefireweeds.org

Photo Credit: Craig Mulcahy

Casey Groves as George

Lin Gathright as Martha

Jaclyn Bethany as Honey

Logan Macrae as Nick

Lin Gathright as Martha, Logan Macrae as Nick, Casey Groves as George and Jaclyn Bethany as Honey

The cast of Edward Albee''s Who''s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

