Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards Categories
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Come From Away
Jefferson Perf Arts Center (9/11-9/20)
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John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
Fillmore New Orleans (11/11-11/11)
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My Fair Lady
Westwego Perf Arts Theatre (9/25-10/11)
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Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Mahalia Jackson Theater (11/14-11/14)
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Anastasia The Musical
Jefferson Perf Arts Center (4/09-4/18)
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Finding Nemo
Rivertown Theaters (1/08-1/24)
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Argentina's Tango After Dark
Mahalia Jackson Theater (2/20-2/20)
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The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Riverview Performing Arts Center (10/23-10/31)
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Grease
Riverview Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/23)
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Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Jefferson Performing Arts Center (12/04-12/13)