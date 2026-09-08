Nicole Bégué Hackmann Named Executive Director Of Le Petit Theatre

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Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré has appointed Nicole Hackmann as its new Executive Director, bringing an accomplished theater executive, fundraiser, and performer home to New Orleans to lead the historic French Quarter institution into its next chapter.

Hackmann returns to New Orleans after serving as Executive Director of Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Her career has spanned both the artistic and business sides of professional theater, giving her a distinctive perspective on what it takes to create exceptional work on stage while building a strong and sustainable arts organization.

Prior to joining Bucks County Playhouse, Hackmann spent several years in senior leadership at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where her responsibilities included advancement, donor relations, communications, government relations, and major campaign initiatives. She also led the theater's $30 million Breakout Performance Campaign, the largest capital campaign in the Fulton's history.

Hackmann succeeds Don-Scott Cooper, whose leadership helped guide Le Petit since 2017. For Hackmann, the opportunity to lead Le Petit represents both a professional milestone and a homecoming.

"New Orleans is where I first fell in love with music, theater, and the extraordinary power of the arts to bring people together,' Hackmann said. 'To come home and lead Le Petit Théâtre is deeply meaningful to me. This theater has an incredible history, but what excites me most is its future. I look forward to working with our artists, staff, board, patrons, donors, and the entire New Orleans community to create extraordinary theater, welcome new audiences through our doors, and ensure Le Petit remains a vital part of this city for generations to come."

A native of New Orleans, Hackmann grew up immersed in the city's culture and arts. She is a graduate of Ursuline Academy and earned her Bachelor of Music in Voice from Loyola University New Orleans before earning a Master of Music in Voice from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Hackmann assumed her new role as Executive Director on September 8, 2026.

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