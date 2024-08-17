Jefferson Performing Arts Will Present SCHOOL OF ROCK Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jefferson Performing Arts' upcoming production of School of Rock: The Musical will feature 36 local performers, half of whom are local middle and high schoolers. Several cast members will perform with real instruments live onstage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center September 13-22, 2024.

Based on the 2003 movie, School of Rock: The Musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school who turns his class into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical features 14 new songs and songs from the original movie.

Adult principals include Nathan Parrish as Dewey Finn, Rachel Looney as Rosalie Mullins, Melissa McKenzie as Patty Di Marco and Daniel Rubio as Ned Schneebly. Youth principals include Andrew Letellier as Zack Mooneyham, Merah Benoit as Katie, Drago Han as Lawrence, August Doussan as Freddie, and Olivia Yi as Summer Hathaway.

Nathan (Dewey) and four youth performers will be playing their instruments live on stage: Merah Benoit (Katie) will play bass guitar, Drago Han (Lawrence) will play keyboards, August Doussan (Freddie) will play drums, and Andrew Letellier (Zack) will play guitar. Some of the youth musicians are making their acting debuts (August Doussan) while others are seasoned performers (such as Merah Benoit) who are learning their instruments for their roles in this show.

Brief Bios of Principal Youth Performers:

Merah Benoit's (Katie) performance career began as a Lost Boy in the mainstage JPA production of Peter Pan at the age of 5. She went on to perform in other JPA productions including Sound of Music (Marta). She is an emerging film and TV actress with a resumé that includes working with many award-winning artists and directors including Will Smith in “Emancipation”, Renee Zellweger in “The Thing about Pam”, Jon Batiste's music video “Freedom” and her most recent role as Emma Stone's daughter in “Kinds of Kindness” by award-winning director Yorgos Lanthimos.

August Doussan (Freddie) has been learning from local legendary drummers like Johnny Vidacovich and Stanton Moore, from an early age. At age 8, he joined School of Rock Metairie/New Orleans and quickly rose to become a drummer for the prestigious School of Rock House Band. His musical journey has taken him across 38 states on tour with his guitarist dad. This is his JPA debut.

Drago Han (Lawrence) is a freshman at The Willow School. This is his first JPA production. Previous roles have been Calvin in San (Le Petite Theater), Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors (Willow School), Mike Teavee in Willy Wonka Jr. (Willow School), Ugly in Honk Jr. (Saint Martin's), and Carlos in Descendants (Saint Martin's).

Andrew Letellier (Zack) is an 8th grader at the Waldorf School of New Orleans. When he is not rocking out on his guitar, he can be found rock climbing at the New Orleans Boulder Lounge or studying jazz piano at the Heritage School of Music. This is his JPA debut.

Olivia Yi (Summer Hathaway) is a 6th grader from Slidell who began voice lessons at age 3. Her stage credits include Young Anna in JPA's Frozen Jr., Children's Ensemble in A Christmas Carol, and several roles at Slidell Little Theatre. For her role as Flounder in The Little Mermaid, she was nominated for "Best Supporting Actress in a Musical" for SLT's 2023 Ginny Awards. She was a Semifinalist in the 30 By Ninety Theater's Broadway Competition in Mandeville.

School of Rock Creative Team:

Leslie Castay, Director

Maestro Dennis Assaf, Conductor

Max DoVale, Music Director

Scarlett Saizan-Lancon, Choreographer

Nikki Lopez, Stage Manager

Eric Porter, Technical Director and Scenic Designer

Kage Laney, Sound Engineer

Scott Sauber, Lighting Designer

Antoinette de Alteriis, Costume Designer

Amanda Bravender, Hair & Makeup Designer

Tickets may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling the box office at 504-885-2000. Parking is always free at Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie.

Comments