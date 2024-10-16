Celtic Concert Comes to Westwego Performing Arts Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish balladeer and storyteller Danny O'Flaherty will join Brendan Mulvihill, Angelina Carberry and Dan Brouder this Sunday for a concert of Celtic song onstage at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre at 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego, LA. Danny is a native Irish speaker from the Gaeltect (Gail-tuck) region of Connemara on the West Coast of Ireland. He is a singer, songwriter and performer of Folk and Celtic music and is dedicated to preserving the heritage of our ancestors.

Following a successful tour on the U.S. east coast in 2023 to launch the Martin Mulvihill Collection of Irish Traditional Music, Brendan, Angelina, and Dan will join Danny O'Flaherty to share music, song and stories from Ireland.

Brendan Mulvihill, coming from County Limerick in Ireland, is a world-renowned Irish fiddler, teacher, and composer. For over 50 years he learned tunes from traditional music legends from his youth and his compositions have been recorded and are popular in sessions and among traditional musicians around the world.

Brendan teams up once again with Ireland's Music and Culture TV (TG4 Gradam Ceoil's) 2021 Musician of the Year, Angelina Carberry (banjo), and Dan Brouder (accordion), a well-respected exponent of the West Limerick accordion style. Both Carberry and Brouder have been praised by The Irish Times for their "well-earned reputation as a banjo/accordion duo who let the tunes do the talking."

For more information visit O'Flaherty, Mulvihill, Carberry & Brouder | Jefferson Performing Arts Society Jefferson Performing Arts Society (jpas.org). Tickets are available by phone at 504-885-2000 or via Ticketmaster.

