bergenPAC To Present Tracy Morgan, Hauted Illusion, And Pink Floyd And Fleetwood Mac Tributes

bergenPAC is excited to announce four new shows for the 2024 season. Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m.; Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 8 p.m.; David Caserta's Haunted Illusions on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m.; Tracy Morgan on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Floyd Nation

Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$29-$69

Floyd Nation delivers an authentic experience connecting with fans on a deep and soulful level. Some call it theater, others call it brilliant, and most say if you close your eyes you'll swear you're listening to Pink Floyd themselves. Composed of a group of US-based musicians who are true fans, Floyd Nation strives to carefully re-create the music and, more importantly, the “feel” of a live Pink Floyd experience. Their performance embodies the art, legacy, and spirit by immersing the audience in an atmosphere of sound, lights, and lasers. The show delivers an impactful and highly personal experience with concerts spanning a vast collection of albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell all while conveying a deep respect for the music created by one of the most awe-inspiring bands to ever take the world stage.

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$35-$55

Tusk has been crisscrossing the country for over 15 years as The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute. But of all the Fleetwood Mac tributes playing around the United States today, what exactly sets Tusk apart?

Is it more than five skilled professionals turned masters of their trade through decades of individual musical study, live performance, creative risk, and devotion to the art? Is it more than their affection and respect for the Fleetwood Mac experience, an entity that continues to endure over 50 years of musical and cultural evolution? Is it more than vocal similarities, common physical traits, or good costumes?

To be sure, one does not fare well in the tribute scene without displaying some or all of these characteristics. So what qualities does Tusk possess that can't be learned, bought, or created simply from a desire to have them? Chemistry. Synergy. Intuition.

The relationship among the five founding members of Tusk has a rich history that goes back more than four decades. Two met while playing Little League baseball. Two others met in middle school band and marched in lockstep through high school. All five have been playing music with one another over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups. Time, trust, and close friendship have cultivated an intimate familiarity with each other's musical nuances, shaping each performance with such precision that even the slightest variation, virtually imperceptible to all but the five musicians sharing the stage, is met with a wink and a nod, and usually an inside joke. Tusk is more than a band; they are a family.

Experience the wonder of a Tusk show for yourself.

David Caserta's Haunted Illusions

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$35-$49

Treat your family to an evening of mind-blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience into the act. You'll be stunned and amazed as master illusionist David Caserta has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. You will witness never before seen illusions that have been created just for this show.

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with an incredible night of magic - at the Halloween spectacular Haunted Illusions! There will be tons of tricks and more than a few treats. You and your entire family will be captivated with dazzling spells, uproarious comedy and audience participation that gets all the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls into the act!

David Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country. As seen on NBC's "America's Got Talent", CW's "Penn and Teller Fool Us", and International Television, filmed in Bogota, Columbia. David invents and performs many original illusions that you will not see anywhere else. Incredible state of the art lighting featuring over 16 moving lights, themed music soundtrack, pyro smoke effects, and only the best and latest in illusion technology, this is a magic spectacular like nothing else on tour today!

Audiences and critics agree, this is one show not to be missed! Get your tickets now, before they disappear…

Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$45-$105

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians and actors in his field. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of a hit variety show. Morgan received an Emmy Nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work on the show and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013.

Morgan can be seen in four seasons of TBS' The Last OG, which he also executive produced and starred. He can be seen in Amazon's Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, which was released in March 2021. He also appeared in Warner Brothers Scoob!, Paramount's What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson, and voiced the role of “Fox” in Netflix's 2019 series Green Eggs & Ham. Morgan's stand up special Staying Alive was released globally on Netflix in May 2017. Prior, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class. Morgan was also nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for hosting an episode of the legendary Saturday Night Live.

Morgan has headlined across the country and abroad on various tours and festivals for his stand-up comedy. He was first introduced to television audiences in his role as “Hustle Man” on the hit comedy series Martin. He went on to join Saturday Night Live in 1996 where he appeared for seven seasons and created such memorable characters as “Astronaut Jones” and “Brian Fellows.”

