World Premiere of Julia Blauvelt's TWO HANDER to Open This Weekend at NJ REP

New Jersey Repertory Company will continue its 27th Season with the world premiere of Two Hander by Julia Blauvelt, directed by NJ Rep Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas. It will begin performances on April 18, with its opening night on April 20, and run through May 12, 2024.

Therapy first-timer Claire is reluctant to undergo psychotherapy. But after a few sessions with Diana, her unorthodox, sharp-witted therapist, a sort of trust begins to form between the two. But there are obstacles in the room as patient and doctor dig deeper and come to rely on each other in a way that transcends the office. This very fragile trust can easily turn into betrayal.

"We are thrilled to continue our 27th Season with the world premiere of Julia Blauvelt's Two Hander. This compelling new play delves into the intricacies of trust and betrayal within the therapist-patient relationship, showcasing the power of human connection in unexpected ways," says Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJRep. "We are also thrilled to welcome Ella Dershowitz to NJ Rep and welcome back the award-winning actress Jill Eikenberry."

The creative team set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, assistant director and assistant lighting design, Janey Huber, production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJRep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. Two Hander will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.