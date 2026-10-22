WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to Play State Theatre New Jersey
Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Gary Anthony Williams will perform improv games with musical direction by Laura Hall.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Whose Live Anyway? on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $58.
The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? The cast includes Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, and Gary Anthony Williams.
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious, improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions. WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Laura Hall.
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