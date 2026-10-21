NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG: CAMP SLAYAWAY to Play State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present Night of the Living Drag: Camp Slayaway on Friday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets start at $39.

Night of the Living Drag is an outrageous '80s slasher spectacular hosted by Violet Chachki, with performances by stars from RuPaul's Drag Race including Laganja Estranja, Jaida Essence Hall, Raja, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Salina EsTitties.

Expect high hair, sharp shoulders, neon lights, and enough hairspray to fuel a fire as the queens return for a night of killer performances, twisted comedy, and gnarly Halloween horror, all set against the sights and sounds of the decade that gave us aerobics, acid wash, and masked murderers.

About State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrated its 100th Anniversary after major renovations in December 2021. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored when PBS chose the theater as the first performing arts organization to be featured in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey. Having played a significant role in revitalizing New Brunswick—crowned “Jersey's Best Destination of the Year” for 2025 by Jersey's Best magazine—State Theatre resides in the heart of the city's arts district. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six and a half million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have included high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Peter Frampton, and Leanne Morgan. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 40 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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