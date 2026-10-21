NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG: CAMP SLAYAWAY to Play State Theatre New Jersey
The '80s slasher spectacular will feature performances by RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE alumni in New Brunswick.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Night of the Living Drag: Camp Slayaway on Friday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets start at $39.
Night of the Living Drag is an outrageous '80s slasher spectacular hosted by Violet Chachki, with performances by stars from RuPaul's Drag Race including Laganja Estranja, Jaida Essence Hall, Raja, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Salina EsTitties.
Expect high hair, sharp shoulders, neon lights, and enough hairspray to fuel a fire as the queens return for a night of killer performances, twisted comedy, and gnarly Halloween horror, all set against the sights and sounds of the decade that gave us aerobics, acid wash, and masked murderers.
About State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrated its 100th Anniversary after major renovations in December 2021. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored when PBS chose the theater as the first performing arts organization to be featured in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey. Having played a significant role in revitalizing New Brunswick—crowned “Jersey's Best Destination of the Year” for 2025 by Jersey's Best magazine—State Theatre resides in the heart of the city's arts district. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six and a half million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have included high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Peter Frampton, and Leanne Morgan. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25) PHOTOS
|
The Hello Girls
Old Library Theatre (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
|
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/21-2/21)
|
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/20-2/20)
|
Holiday POPS!
Richardson Auditorium (12/19-12/19)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
|
POTUS
Studio Playhouse (10/09-10/24)
|
50th Anniversary Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW with LIVE Shadowcast!
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)