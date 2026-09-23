WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST to Open at East Lynne Theater

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Aliens are heading to Cape May in East Lynne Theater Company's production of “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,” which runs Oct. 8 to Nov. 1, at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen A.M.E.

Adapted by Joe Landry from the H.G. Wells novel, the play recreates the now-infamous radio broadcast originally directed by Orson Welles for “The Mercury Theatre on the Air” on Oct. 30, 1938. Reports that many listeners mistook the fictional news bulletins for an actual Martian invasion helped turn the broadcast into a cultural phenomenon — and an enduring example of the extraordinary power of modern media. This production will be performed in true 1930s-radio-program style with actors, musicians and sound-effect artists bringing the entire broadcast to life before your eyes, transporting audiences back to the Golden Age of Radio.

Directed and set designed by Mark David Boberick, executive director of East Lynne, with Ben Davis Simonetty as assistant director and Zachary Moore designing sound, the production marks the Clemans Theater's first fully staged production in celebration of the Halloween season.

“We've had a nice history with our Sherlock (Holmes) radio shows for a few years when we were housed at Cape May Presbyterian Church, but I wanted to figure out what presenting radio plays means for the Clemans Theater,” Boberick said. “So, I thought, why not do the Big, Bad Wolf of radio — 'War of the Worlds'? It's timely, it's frightening and it's still relevant today. What fascinates me is that the 1938 broadcast feels like an ancestor of the viral media moment. Information suddenly escaped its original context, traveled faster than anyone anticipated and took on a life of its own. Nearly 90 years later, we understand that phenomenon all too well.”

Actors include Liz Mattera, seen in East Lynne's 2025 production of “Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise,” Ken Hornbeck, Andrew Betz, and Matt Mancuso in the part of Orson Welles. Together, the cast will recreate an astonishing 75 different roles, as well as create most sound effects. Other sound effects and voices will be pre-recorded with help from local talent such as radio hosts, politicians, former East Lynne cast members, and more.

On the night of the anniversary of the original “War of the Worlds” broadcast, Oct. 30, East Lynne will have a special event for audience members: a Martian “CONtest.” Audience members are encouraged to dress as extraterrestrials with prizes for best costumes. Light refreshments will be served.

“I want to establish the Clemans Theater as a place to celebrate Halloween,” Boberick said. “Because Cape May is more than a summer town — especially with its extraordinary history, Victorian atmosphere and tradition of paranormal lore — celebrating the Halloween season onstage feels essential. There is something electrifying about experiencing this story the way listeners did nearly 90 years ago — as though it's happening live, right now. We're taking the conventions of old-time radio and using every theatrical tool we have to create that immediacy.”

“War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” runs Oct. 8 through Nov. 1, at the Clemans Theater for the Arts, 717 Franklin St., Cape May. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and $25 for students and military personnel. A special preview performance is scheduled for Oct. 7, with preview tickets $25. Opening-night tickets are $45 (no discounts) and include a post-show celebration at The Pier House at La Mer Beachfront Resort, 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May.

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