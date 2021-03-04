Virtual Programs Continue Through Spring at the Zimmerli

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers is inviting the university community and general public to a variety of virtual programs while the museum building remains closed to the public and in-person events are suspended until further notice.

Art Together, which offers free family art activities, continues on Zoom through the spring on March 6, April 3, and May 1, at 10:00 a.m. Artists of all ages are welcome, but projects are best suited for those ages 5-13, and their grown-ups. As always, Art Together is free and you can stay as long as you like. Register up to the program start time at go.rutgers.edu/arttogether. Recordings of previous meetings are posted on Zimmerli at Home.

Express your creativity with Saturday Sparks Adult Art Workshops. On March 13, at 10:00 a.m., Wes Sherman introduces a New Medium, oil pastels, inviting participants to explore color blending techniques with these versatile tools for drawing and painting. On April 17, at 11:00 a.m., Tom Rutledge returns with a new session of watercolors. Each workshop costs $30; discounts are available for Zimmerli members or multiple sessions. No experience is necessary, but seating is limited. Visit go.rutgers.edu/artclasses for all details and to register.

The series BLOOM: Explore Growth and Self-Expression Through Art continues on March 13, at 2:00 p.m., with "Life Portraits: Share Your Stories through Art Making." A partnership between the Zimmerli and Sisterwork, a New Brunswick start-up committed to addressing intergenerational poverty in New Jersey, the program invites participants to engage with artwork in the museum's collections through mindfulness, movement, and community narratives. This second session explores the Zimmerli's collections, with guidance for participants to incorporate artwork as a storytelling outlet to express personal and community narratives. The final workshop for the spring, "Thrive: Sketching Your Growth through Botany," takes place on April 10. All sessions are free and open to the public, conducted with both English and Spanish instruction. Please visit go.rutgers.edu/bloom for details and Zoom information.

Artist and Rutgers alumna Joan Snyder welcomes Zimmerli members for a virtual visit to her studio in Woodstock, New York, on March 18, at 11:00 a.m. The artist joins interim director and curator Donna Gustafson on Zoom to discuss Snyder's work from the last decade and the museum's recent acquisition of her 2011 painting Still. This large-scale abstract painting draws upon her longstanding interest in the grid, feminine iconography and imagery, landscape, text, and the gestural mark. Still is the first painting by Joan Snyder to enter the museum's collection, complementing its holdings of 14 prints by the artist. Registration is open for this program, which is free for current Zimmerli members, as well as anyone who joins or renews at go.rutgers.edu/ZAMmembership before the event.

Oakland-based artist Sadie Barnette delivers a free virtual lecture and Q&A on March 30, at 6:00 p.m. Her drawings, photography, and large-scale installations speak to the intersection of familial, cultural, and political history. Organized by the Zimmerli Art Museum and sponsored by the Department of Art & Design at Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, this program is open to the public and Zoom registration is available at https://go.rutgers.edu/BarnetteMar30. It is part of an ongoing series of programs related to the Zimmerli's upcoming exhibition Angela Davis-Seize the Time, for which Barnette is developing a new installation.

The final Art After Hours of the academic year takes place on April 6 at 7:00 p.m., presented in partnership with Rutgers Global and co-sponsored by the Asian Languages and Cultures Department and the Asian American Cultural Center. Explore the Zimmerli's online exhibition Musings by Moonlight: The Moon from Japanese Art to Japonism, with the team who created it: Rutgers students from Professor Haruko Wakabayashi's course "From Text to Image in Japanese Art" and Nicole Simpson, the museum's assistant curator of prints & drawings. The program is free and open to the public; registration information will be available on Zimmerli at Home Virtual Events.

Find even more ways to experience the museum on Zimmerli at Home - wherever you are, whenever you want! Explore eMuseum, Artist Interviews, Make Art at Home, Art + Music, Online Exhibitions, Videos, Virtual Backgrounds, Virtual Events, and Staff Favorites.

The Zimmerli Art Museum remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice. News regarding operations will be posted on the museum's home page. For Rutgers updates, please visit Universitywide COVID-19 Information.