Video: Watch Trailer for THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March

The concert will be held on March 2, 2024
Four former Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning show -- Brent Barrett, Ciarán Sheehan, Franc D’Ambrosio, and John Cudia – take the stage for an extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and beyond.
Watch the trailer below!
The Four Phantoms in Concert are coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ March 2, 2024. For tickets and more information, call (973) 539-8008 or visit our official website, MayoArts.org.
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. We are located at 100 South Street in Morristown, NJ 07960. Facebook: @MayoPerformingArtsCenter Instagram: @mayopac Twitter: @mayocenter
