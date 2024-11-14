Video: First Look at A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage is coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ November 29, 2024. Watch a first look at the production now!

Everyone’s favorite TV holiday classic comes to life onstage as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest Peanuts characters uncover the true meaning of Christmas. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story, and featuring the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, there’s no better way for families to discover the magic of the season!

For tickets and more information, call (973) 539-8008 or visit the official website.

