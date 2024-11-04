Veterans and Military To Exhibit Their Art In South Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today through December 16, local active duty military and veterans will exhibit their artwork at Perkins Center for the Arts, 395 Kings Highway in Moorestown.

The United States Veterans and Active Duty Military Exhibition is a special exhibition of art by military members and veterans that ranges from in all mediums.

There will be an artists’ reception on Saturday, November 16 from 2-5 p.m. at Perkins Center Moorestown’s Main Gallery. Artwork will be for sale, with proceeds going to the artists. Visiting the exhibition is free.

Perkins Center, the region’s leading arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, supports area veterans all year long. Active duty military and veterans get free memberships and. Perkins offers free veterans-only art classes that cover drawing, modes of self-expression, and more.

More than 50 students have participated in these free classes, taught by artist Art Smith every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Students range widely in skill and experience; for example: a PAFA grad or an 80-year-old who hasn’t made art since elementary school. They represent veterans from the Vietnam era to the Iraq war. Many have seen combat.

“Making art isn’t going to cure a crushed hip or PTSD, but working on art can alleviate mental, physical, and psychological pain,” said Art Smith. “After the military, some have said they didn’t feel like they had a purpose. Veterans can become isolated. I’ve heard participants say that now they have a purpose, and they can talk with each other, peer to peer.”

This exhibition is generously underwritten by Perkins’ donors and Wegmans of Mt. Laurel.

Comments