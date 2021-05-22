VIDEO: David Greenspan on THE MEMORY MOTEL as Part of Two River Theater's RADIO PLAYS

In a new video from Two River Theater, playwright and actor David Greenspan invites everyone to enjoy his world premiere radio play commissioned by Two River Theater: THE MEMORY MOTEL, directed by Morgan Claire Green.

Michael S. Michaels returns to a beach resort in order to piece together and better understand the fragments of his past. While he's there, he encounters a series of eccentric characters with whom he discusses art, philosophy, and the peculiarities of memory. Obie-award-winning playwright and actor David Greenspan (The Bridge of San Luis Rey) returns to Two River with this brand-new radio play crafted with his unique blend of fancy, theatricality, and wit.

The Memory Motel is available through May 23, 2021 at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/radio-play-memory-motel/