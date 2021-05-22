Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: David Greenspan on THE MEMORY MOTEL as Part of Two River Theater's RADIO PLAYS

The Memory Motel is available through May 23, 2021.

May. 22, 2021  

In a new video from Two River Theater, playwright and actor David Greenspan invites everyone to enjoy his world premiere radio play commissioned by Two River Theater: THE MEMORY MOTEL, directed by Morgan Claire Green.

Watch the video below!

Michael S. Michaels returns to a beach resort in order to piece together and better understand the fragments of his past. While he's there, he encounters a series of eccentric characters with whom he discusses art, philosophy, and the peculiarities of memory. Obie-award-winning playwright and actor David Greenspan (The Bridge of San Luis Rey) returns to Two River with this brand-new radio play crafted with his unique blend of fancy, theatricality, and wit.

The Memory Motel is available through May 23, 2021 at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/radio-play-memory-motel/

VIDEO: David Greenspan on THE MEMORY MOTEL as Part of Two River Theater's RADIO PLAYS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Members of The American Symphony Orchestra Return to Lot of Strings Festival Next Weekend Photo

Members of The American Symphony Orchestra Return to Lot of Strings Festival Next Weekend

Florence La Rue & The 5th Dimension to Perform at Long Beach Island St. Jude Fundraise Photo

Florence La Rue & The 5th Dimension to Perform at Long Beach Island St. Jude Fundraiser Event

Nai-Ni Chen Will Present the 7th Season of the CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Festival As Photo

Nai-Ni Chen Will Present the 7th Season of the CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Festival As Part Of Flushing Town Hall

Ocean City Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Childrens Theatre Series at the Music Pie Photo

Ocean City Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Children's Theatre Series at the Music Pier


More Hot Stories For You