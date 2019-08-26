VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre of Montville, New Jersey will be presenting "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike". Performances will be on September 6, 8, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 8 pm, and September 7, 8, 15, and 22 at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 (senior/student tickets are $18 at matinees only).

Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play serves up family drama with comic savagery. In addition to the Tony Award, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" also received the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play, Drama League Award for Best Production of a Play, Drama Desk Award for Best Play, New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Production and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play. Siblings Vanya and Sonia live out their days in an endless, bleak tableau in Bucks County, PA. All seems numbingly mundane until in sweeps hurricane Masha, their fading movie star sister with her shiny new boyfriend and a big announcement that will impact all their lives.

The cast of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" features Meg Foley of Bloomfield as Nina, Liza Harris of Flanders as Masha, Carla Kendall of Wayne as Cassandra, Penny Paul of Montclair as Sonia, Charles Grayson of Morristown as Vanya, and Jeff Hogan of Flanders as Spike.

The Barn Theatre is located on Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ, just minutes off Exit 47 from Route 287. For more reservations, information or directions, call The Barn Theatre Box Office at (973) 334-9320, or visit The Barn Theatre on the web at www.barntheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You