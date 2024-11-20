VALENTINE'S NIGHT OF LOVE! with Fantasia, Trey Songz + Tamar Braxton Announced At Prudential Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated return of "A Night of Love" is set to light up your Valentine's Day! On Friday, February 14 at 8PM, the sensational powerhouse singer-actress Fantasia Barrino will grace the stage at the iconic Prudential Center. Known for her electrifying performances, Fantasia, the celebrated Season 3 winner of "American Idol," has made her mark on both Broadway and film as the unforgettable Celie in the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple." Joining her for this special night are the incomparable Trey Songz and the dynamic Tamar Braxton, both renowned artists in their own right.

Fantasia, a two-time Grammy Award winner, is not only a musical icon but also a cultural force; she was recently honored as one of Time100's Most Influential People of 2024. In 2023, Variety recognized her as one of the brightest stars in the entertainment industry through its prestigious "Power of Women" accolade, and she was celebrated as one of Elle Magazine's "Women in Hollywood." Making waves since her victory on "American Idol," Fantasia's career took off with her platinum-selling debut album, "Free Yourself." She made history as the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her first single, "I Believe." Over the years, she has released six remarkable studio albums, with her 2011 sophomore effort, "Back to Me," featuring the Grammy-winning hit "Bittersweet."

Adding to the excitement, Trey Songz will bring his mastery of modern R&B to the stage. Hailed as the "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist" at the 2014 Soul Train Awards, Trey Songz seamlessly blends elements of pop, hip-hop, and soul to create his own distinct sound. His sixth studio album, "TRIGGA," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following in the footsteps of its acclaimed, RIAA-gold-certified predecessor, "CHAPTER V." With over 20 million albums and singles sold, including sensational hits like "Heart Attack," "Na Na," and "Slow Motion," Trey Songz continues to captivate audiences around the globe.

Added to the line-up it's fierce Tamar Braxton, whose magnetic presence and stunning vocals promise to deliver an unforgettable performance. As an acclaimed singer and reality TV star, she will enchant the audience with her biggest hits, showcasing her impressive vocal range and the vibrant energy that has made her a standout figure in contemporary R&B. Fans can expect a night filled with passion, emotion, and jaw-dropping vocal abilities that reflect her status as one of the music industry's most talented new artists.

Tickets for "A Night of Love" go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

