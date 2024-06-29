VACNJ Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Grant Award From The Summit Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded a $10,000 Arts and Culture grant from The Summit Foundation. The grant, which was one of more than 20 awarded, was presented to VACNJ to support outreach programs with Summit area organizations and participants. The grant will be used to support SAGE Eldercare’s “Art from the Heart;” an Art Intensive with Summit Pride in Educational Pursuits (PEP); Language and Literacy Through Art with Empowering Kids Organization (EKO); and a program in partnership with the Early Childhood Learning Center PRIDE Program (ECLC PRIDE). These key programs are integral to VACNJ’s mission of fostering stronger communities by empowering people to see, make, and learn about art.

“The Art Center is dedicated to removing barriers to art access,” said VACNJ Executive Director Melanie Cohn. “This grant from The Summit Foundation will enable us to continue supporting individuals facing significant challenges, including financial constraints, mobility issues, language barriers, and more. The Summit Foundation’s enduring generosity allows the Art Center to pursue our vision of creating an inclusive and welcoming community where lives are transformed and enriched through the shared experience of art.”

About The Summit Foundation

The Summit Foundation serves the community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. In the past 10 years, it has invested $10.3 million in the community through grants, scholarships, donor-advised distributions, and special purpose funds. For more information, visit summitforever.org.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 AM–8 PM; Friday & Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

