URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL to Open at Surflight Theatre

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Starlight Performing Arts will present Urinetown: The Musical on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Surflight Theatre, located at 201 Engleside Avenue in Beach Haven, New Jersey. The production is directed by Krista John Reagan, with music direction by Joe Brausum, choreography by Daniel Booda, and Lisa Carlson serving as artistic director and producer.

With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, Urinetown is a sharp, funny musical satire set in a city where a severe water shortage has led to a ban on private toilets. Residents must pay to use public facilities controlled by a powerful corporation—until a young hero inspires a rebellion. With memorable characters and energetic musical numbers, the show explores greed, power, and social responsibility while playfully poking fun at musical theatre itself.

The cast features Mikey Paciello as Bobby Strong, Taylor Johnson as Hope Cladwell, Aubrey Meyer as Officer Lockstock, Clara Kelley as Penelope Pennywise, Emerson Hupke as Officer Barrel, Jordyn Derion as Little Sally, and Kyler Mathes as Caldwell B. Cladwell.

Joining them are Emma Holler as Senator Fipp, Oliver Targett as Doctor Billeaux and Joseph “Old Man” Strong, Lillian Houghkirk as Mrs. Millennium, Julia McHale as Mr. McQueen and Soupy Sue, Mia Ehrenkranz as Billy Boy Bill, Irelynn Dolan as Tiny Tom, Ace LaPreta as Hot Blades Harry, Emelia Pannullo as Little Becky Two-Shoes, Sophia Puzzello as Josephine “Ma” Strong, and Heather Myslinski as Robby the Stockfish.

Based in Manahawkin, New Jersey, Starlight Performing Arts provides training in voice, acting, dance, instrumental music and musical theatre. Our mission is to help bridge the gap between school and community theatre and the professional theatre world, giving young performers opportunities to build their skills, confidence, and experience. We are so proud of the dedication these students have brought to this production and can't wait for audiences to see their work!

Tickets are available through Surflight Theatre's website⁠ or by calling the box office at 609-492-9477, extension 1.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 04 Hrs 47 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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