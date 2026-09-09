Surflight Theatre Presents MARRIED, SINGLE AND A BABY Comedy Show

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Surflight Theatre will present MARRIED SINGLE AND A BABY as part of their fall comedy series. Experience the laughter and lunacy of life at every stage as seasoned comedians Joe Bublewicz, Vanessa Hollingshead, and Chris Monty turn the trials of relationships and parenthood into an uproarious night of stand-up comedy!

The show is a laugh-filled journey through the trials, triumphs, and hilarity of relationships and parenthood told through the unique perspective of three seasoned comedians. From navigating single life in the digital age to the chaos of marriage and the surprises of fatherhood, this show offers something for everyone.

This is not just another stand-up show – It's three unique comedic voices coming together to reflect on the different stages of life. Whether you're single, married, or raising kids, you'll feel connected, understood, and thoroughly entertained!

Joe Bublewicz – The Newlywed: After years on the comedy circuit sharing the stages with legends like Sebastian Maniscalco and Ray Romano, Joe brings his sardonic wit to his own recent experiences of marriage at the age of 55. His hilarious insights into love, compromise, and family life offer a fresh and relatable perspective.

Vanessa Hollingshead – The Single Lady: A star of Funny Women of a Certain Age and festival favorite, Vanessa hilariously explores the ups and downs of being single in a world dominated by social media and dating apps. Her sharp relatable humor will have you laughing (and nodding) all night long.

Chris Monty – The Dad: With a style that blends retro cool with modern storytelling, Chris Monty brings the house down with his take on becoming a husband and father later in life. His DryBar special, Just Be Happy, and Amazon Prime Special, What's The Worst That Can Happen?, have made him a fan favorite.

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