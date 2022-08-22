Two River Theater to Host Celebration & Fundraising Event in September

Two River Theater is inviting the public to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the youth education program A Little Shakespeare with a special film screening of NJ PBS's Here's The Story: Much Ado, starring the cast and creative team from Two River's 2022 production of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00pm. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A onstage with special guests and a fun and lively post-show reception after-party in Two River Theater's lobby.

"We are thrilled to celebrate ten years of Little Shakes, the students, the directors, the audiences," says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. "This program has introduced thousands of student audiences to Shakespeare's plays and we are honored to take a look back in this way as we move forward into the next phase of Two River Theater. The evening will be a fun party for a good cause!"

NJ PBS's Here's the Story is produced by visual storyteller Steve Rogers and his crew, who seek out extraordinary tales of extraordinary people often in the most unlikely of places, in New Jersey. In this 30-minute episode, dedicated to A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing, they follow the cast and crew of the show from beginning to end, spotlighting local New Jersey students navigating auditions, rehearsals and opening night. You'll hear from the students in one-on-one interviews about their excitement, what they learned, and making life-long friends along the way.

The celebration continues after the screening with a Q&A and after-party to celebrate ten years of A Little Shakespeare, all to benefit Two River's Education programs and support the official return of student matinee performances during our 2022/23 season.

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/little-shakes-big-celebration/

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION:

Tickets are $65, sponsorship packages are $500 to $1,000. Tickets and Sponsorships are on sale now. Call 732.345.1400 or visit tworivertheater.org. For tickets and information about sponsorships and underwriting opportunities, contact Katie Benson at 732.345.1400 ext. 1817 or kbenson@trtc.org.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Two River's Education programs and support the official return of student matinee performances during our 2022/23 season. This funding will help thousands of students see the theater's shows, including the next production of A Little Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet, performing December 2-11. Many student matinee attendees are seeing theater for the first time and benefit from free tickets and bus transportation.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region.