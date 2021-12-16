Two River Theater Presents Bold New Translation Of Chekhov's THREE SISTERS

Pulitzer Prize finalist and Two River Theater Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (Hurricane Diane, Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England) collaborates with director Sara Holdren (Twelfth Night) to create a new translation of Chekhov's classic play about big souls trapped in tiny boxes. Stuck in the Russian countryside at the turn of the 20th century, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina dream of futures in the wake of their father's death and a changing Russia.

"We want to introduce this play to new audiences and reintroduce it to old ones by putting out a hand and saying, come with us - this isn't a museum piece. It isn't even truly a period piece. It's a playground and a rock concert and a comedy and a tragedy. Welcome aboard," says director Sara Holdren.

The cast includes Alex Brightwell (Andrey), Nemuna Ceesay (Irina), Olivia Haney (Young Masha), Richard Hollis (Kulygin), Anna Ishida (Olga), Annelise Lawson (Masha), Rami Margron (Vershinin), Quinn Mcmanus(Young Irina), Mary Neufeld (Chebutykin), Nick Ong (Fedotik/Ferapont), Diana Osorio (Young Olga), Niall Powderly (Solyony), Rudy Roushdi (Tuzenbach), Regan Sims (Rohde/Anfisa), and Carmen Zilles (Natasha).

The creative team includes i??choreographer Chloe Treat, scenic designer Jean Kim, i??costume designer Fabian Aguilar, lighting designer Emma Deanei??, sound designer Kate Marvini??, wig designer i??Carissa Thorlakson and puppet co-designers and fabricators i??Emma Wiseman and i??Nick Lehanei??.i?? The music arranger is Daniel Schlosberg. The production stage manager is i??Colt Luedtke.i??

