Trey Anastasio's HANDS ON A HARDBODY To Play The Jersey Shore Arts Center

NENAproductions Theater Project is opening its 21st season at The Jersey Shore Arts Center as the theater company in residence with a show unlike any other, the all-American musical "Hands on a Hardbody."

Based on the real-life documentary by the same name, this musical centers around a days-long endurance contest where one person will win a Nissan Hardbody pick-up truck by keeping a hand on it the longest. Each contestant has their own vision of the American dream that winning the truck can bring them. A new lease on life is so close they can touch it, but if you let go- you lose! This modern musical is driven by various musical styles with tuneful melodies and soulful lyrics by Amanda Green and the band Phish's very own Trey Anastasio. . "You can hear the sound of America singing with this daring new musical!" - The New York Times.

The creative team helmed NENA's recent hit production of PIPPIN. Nick Montesano, directs the production, with Musical Direction by Jeff Brown, and choreography by Amy Skalecki.

The star of the show, a red NISSAN truck, arrived through special arrangement with The Playgroup Theater in White Plains, NY. It was delivered in parts to roll to the stage through standard doors, assembled by the creative team, and funded by the generosity of community donors.

The cast of 15 stage performers is comprised of NENA veterans DJ Brown, Anthony Preuster, Lizzy Stefanic, Rebecca Conn, Dennis DaPrile, Jeff Caplan, Amy Skalecki, Michael Skloff, and Heather McLaughlin. Making their NENA debuts are Frank Rogers, Max Evans, Jazmynn Perez, Timmy Santana, Reagan White, and Brian Pollock.

Hands on a Hardbody will play at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 Main Ave, at the entrance to Ocean Grove. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays, October 4 through 12 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 PM. General Admission Seating is $30 available at www.ticketleap.com or by calling 732-513-7298.

