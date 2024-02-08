Tower Of Power Brings 56th Anniversary Tour to bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced another new show for the 2024 season. Tower of Power – 56th Anniversary Tour comes to the venue on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tower of Power – 56th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$49-$85

For over 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music.

“We were a Soul band called The Motowns.” recalls Emilio Castillo. “Rocco was the bass player, I was there, and my brother was the drummer. I met ‘Doc' Kupka back in 1968 and gave him an audition.”

East Bay Grease defined the group's sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. Bump City, their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on the Billboard 200 and R&B Albums chart with the hits “You're Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The ‘70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?,” and the band continued to tour and record over the years.

They returned to Oakland to celebrate their landmark 50th anniversary. The band has long since surpassed Castillo's modest aspirations, traveling the world, enjoying hit singles on their own and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, and countless others. In the process they've defined an “Oakland soul” sound as instantly recognizable as those from Castillo's hometown, Detroit, as well as inspirations like Memphis and Philadelphia.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030