Tony-Winning FUN HOME Announced At Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home for a three-weekend run.

Fun Home, a musical based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, has a book with lyrics by Lisa Iron and music by Jeannie Tesori. Fun Home will be the third mainstage show of MMT's 2024 season.

When her father dies unexpectedly, Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between the past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires.

With a score that ranges from exuberant 70s pop to aching melodies and dissonant harmonies of characters longing to be known, Fun Home is the Tony Award-winning story of a daughter and father, of coming out, and coming to terms with a life shaped by a family's secrets. An unforgettable and groundbreaking musical, Fun Home explores the haunting pull of memory and its power to shape our identity. The winner of five Tony Awards in 2015, including Best Musical, Book, and Score, Fun Home contains strong adult language, conversations/depictions of suicide, and mild adult themes.

Tickets and More Information

Fun Home will run on the MMT stage from February 23rd-March 10th, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. MMT will also present American Sign Language-interpreted and sensory-friendly performances this season.

An ASL-interpreted performance of Fun Home will have tickets available for Saturday, March 9th, at 3:00 PM, where an interpreter will be located near the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, providing the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage.

For any MMT show, discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more. Learn more and reserve your seats: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293353®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musicmountaintheatre.org%2Ffun-home?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.