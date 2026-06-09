Tony Winner Darren Criss and Emmy Nominee Janelle James to Perform at MPAC

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Mayo Performing Arts Center has announced two upcoming performances this July featuring Tony Award winner Darren Criss and comedian and actress Janelle James.

Criss will return to MPAC with an all-new solo concert on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. The performer will present songs from throughout his career as a songwriter and actor, including selections associated with Glee, StarKid, and the Broadway productions in which he has starred.

Criss recently completed his acclaimed run in Maybe Happy Ending, earning his first Tony Award for his performance in the musical. His Broadway credits also include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and American Buffalo. Beyond the stage, Criss won Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice awards for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and has appeared in projects including Hollywood, Royalties, and Glee.

Before achieving mainstream success, Criss gained a devoted online following through A Very Potter Musical, the viral StarKid production he co-created and starred in. He has also built a career as a songwriter and recording artist, releasing projects including Masquerade and A Very Darren Crissmas.

Two days later, on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m., Abbott Elementary star Janelle James will bring her stand-up comedy act to MPAC.

James currently stars as principal Ava Coleman on ABC's Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary. Her performance has earned four consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, along with nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, and NAACP Image Awards. Earlier this year, she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In addition to her television work, James has built a successful stand-up career, touring with comedians including Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and David Cross. Her comedy special appeared in Netflix's The Standups, and she was named one of Variety's "Top 10 Comics to Watch" in 2020. She is also preparing to film a new Netflix comedy special.

James has served as a writer and performer on Showtime's Black Monday and Apple's Central Park, and has hosted the Writers Guild Awards and ABC's The Final Straw.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $57–$114 (all fees included)

Janelle James

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $45–$79 (all fees included)

Tickets for both events are available through Mayo Performing Arts Center. The venue notes that MayoArts.org and the MPAC Box Office are the only authorized ticket sellers for MPAC events.

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