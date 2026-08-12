Melissa Etheridge Will Bring New Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center

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Melissa Etheridge (“I'm the Only One” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over”) will bring her Rise tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $67-$159 (All fees included).

Rise is thenew album from the Grammy winning rockstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. Rise is Etheridge's first studio album in five years and is her most personal project to date.

The album features eleven new heartfelt and triumphant songs - including a duet with Chris Stapleton on “The Other Side of Blue” - written and co-produced by Etheridge, who worked with Grammy winning producer, Shooter Jennings.

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain't It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, “I'm the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, “I Want to Come Over.” Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth.

As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy telecast to sing “Piece of My Heart” in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

She continues to be an activist in many causes, including launching The Etheridge Foundation in 2020 to support groundbreaking scientific research into effective new treatments for opioid use disorder.

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