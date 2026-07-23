MPAC to Present The Stray Cats, Melissa Etheridge, Kenny G and More This Summer and Fall
AIR SUPPLY, CHEAP TRICK, and David Foster with Katharine McPhee also join the Morristown venue's lineup.
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced a packed lineup of concerts and special events for late summer and early fall 2026, featuring Broadway performers, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, jazz artists, tribute acts, dance, and community programming.
Broadway star Jessica Vosk will headline MPAC's Season 32 Opening Night Celebration on September 18.
August Events
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
Wednesday, August 5 | 7:30 p.m.
Dead On Live – Bob Weir Tribute Show
Thursday, August 6 | 8:00 p.m.
EagleMania – The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
Wednesday, August 12 | 8:00 p.m.
The Stray Cats
Sunday, August 16 | 7:00 p.m.
Orleans, Firefall, Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section
Wednesday, August 19 | 7:00 p.m.
Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert
Thursday, August 20 | 8:00 p.m.
September Events
Melissa Etheridge: The RISE Tour
Wednesday, September 9 | 7:30 p.m.
Dion
Thursday, September 10 | 8:00 p.m.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives – Greatest Hits 26
Saturday, September 12 | 8:00 p.m.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone
Sunday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m.
The Rascals 60th Anniversary Tour
Thursday, September 17 | 7:30 p.m.
Season 32 Opening Night Celebration: Jessica Vosk
Friday, September 18 | 8:00 p.m.
Known for her Broadway performances in Wicked, Hell's Kitchen, and Beaches, Jessica Vosk will officially launch MPAC's 32nd season.
Cheap Trick: All Washed Up Tour
Saturday, September 19 | 8:00 p.m.
Air Supply: A Matter of Time Tour
Sunday, September 20 | 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Kenny G
Thursday, September 24 | 7:30 p.m.
Ailey II
Friday, September 25 | 8:00 p.m.
UB40: The Unstoppable Tour 2026
Saturday, September 26 | 8:00 p.m.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Sunday, September 27 | 7:00 p.m.
The Grammy-winning producer and Broadway star will perform an evening featuring Foster's iconic catalog alongside songs from McPhee's career, including American Idol, Smash, and Waitress.
Free Summer Concerts & Movies
Joshua Van Ness & Garrett Lash
Tuesday, August 4 | 6:00 p.m.
Vail Mansion Plaza
Free Movie Day
Tuesday, August 11
- 10:30 a.m. – Zootopia 2
- 7:00 p.m. – Jaws
Wilma
Tuesday, August 18 | 6:00 p.m.
Vail Mansion Plaza
Ticket Information
Tickets for all performances are available through the MPAC Box Office and the official MPAC website. MPAC advises patrons to purchase tickets only through its official channels to avoid fraudulent resale tickets. Parking for MPAC lots is also available exclusively through the MPAC website and box office. Prices listed by MPAC include all fees.
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Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
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Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
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Music and Conversation with Paquito D’Rivera
Enlow Recital Hall (9/18-9/18)
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Declaration
The Hermitage Museum (8/01-8/01) PHOTOS
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Neruda Songs and Poulenc's Gloria
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/17-4/17)
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Mozart-Mania! - Bay Atlantic Symphony
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/01-11/01)
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Bria Skonberg
Morris Museum (8/26-8/26)
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Orpheus Chamber Players: Night Revels
Morris Museum (9/03-9/03)
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Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/13)
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Lance Bryant & SHOUT
Morris Museum (8/06-8/06)