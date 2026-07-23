MPAC to Present The Stray Cats, Melissa Etheridge, Kenny G and More This Summer and Fall

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Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced a packed lineup of concerts and special events for late summer and early fall 2026, featuring Broadway performers, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, jazz artists, tribute acts, dance, and community programming.

Broadway star Jessica Vosk will headline MPAC's Season 32 Opening Night Celebration on September 18.

August Events

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Wednesday, August 5 | 7:30 p.m.

Dead On Live – Bob Weir Tribute Show

Thursday, August 6 | 8:00 p.m.

EagleMania – The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

Wednesday, August 12 | 8:00 p.m.

The Stray Cats

Sunday, August 16 | 7:00 p.m.

Orleans, Firefall, Pure Prairie League & Atlanta Rhythm Section

Wednesday, August 19 | 7:00 p.m.

Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert

Thursday, August 20 | 8:00 p.m.

September Events

Melissa Etheridge: The RISE Tour

Wednesday, September 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Dion

Thursday, September 10 | 8:00 p.m.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: The Happiest Days of Our Lives – Greatest Hits 26

Saturday, September 12 | 8:00 p.m.

Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone

Sunday, September 13 | 7:00 p.m.

The Rascals 60th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, September 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Season 32 Opening Night Celebration: Jessica Vosk

Friday, September 18 | 8:00 p.m.

Known for her Broadway performances in Wicked, Hell's Kitchen, and Beaches, Jessica Vosk will officially launch MPAC's 32nd season.

Cheap Trick: All Washed Up Tour

Saturday, September 19 | 8:00 p.m.

Air Supply: A Matter of Time Tour

Sunday, September 20 | 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Kenny G

Thursday, September 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Ailey II

Friday, September 25 | 8:00 p.m.

UB40: The Unstoppable Tour 2026

Saturday, September 26 | 8:00 p.m.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Sunday, September 27 | 7:00 p.m.

The Grammy-winning producer and Broadway star will perform an evening featuring Foster's iconic catalog alongside songs from McPhee's career, including American Idol, Smash, and Waitress.

Free Summer Concerts & Movies

Joshua Van Ness & Garrett Lash

Tuesday, August 4 | 6:00 p.m.

Vail Mansion Plaza

Free Movie Day

Tuesday, August 11

10:30 a.m. – Zootopia 2

7:00 p.m. – Jaws

Wilma

Tuesday, August 18 | 6:00 p.m.

Vail Mansion Plaza

Ticket Information

Tickets for all performances are available through the MPAC Box Office and the official MPAC website. MPAC advises patrons to purchase tickets only through its official channels to avoid fraudulent resale tickets. Parking for MPAC lots is also available exclusively through the MPAC website and box office. Prices listed by MPAC include all fees.

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