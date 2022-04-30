Tickets Now on Sale for Centenary Stage's 2022 Summer Season

Tickets for Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Summer Season will be on-sale starting May 1, 2022. This season, Centenary Stage Company will be producing two mainstage productions of RENT and The Marvelous Wonderettes as well as the continuation of their concert series with a performance by Destination Motown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Kicking off Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Summerfest mainstage shows is RENT running July 7 through 17. Based on Puccini's beloved opera La Bohème, RENT follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan's East Village. The group's dreams, losses, and love stories weave through the musical's narration to paint a portrait of the gritty bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

On July 23 at 8:00 pm, join Centenary Stage Company as Destination Motown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers take to the stage. The Sensational Soul Cruisers are an 11-man horn group fronted by four soulful vocalists who pay homage and tribute to songs of the 60's, 70's & 80's Old School, RnB, Motown and Disco. Tickets are $35 for Orchestra seating and $30 for Balcony seating.

Finishing Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Summer Season will be the mainstage production of The Marvelous Wonderettes runs July 28 through August 7. Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy at the Springfield High School class of 1958 Super Senior Prom, as these four best friends navigate relationships, growing up, and following their dreams.

For more information, or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Tik Tok, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

