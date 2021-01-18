Theatre@Home Presents the Theatre@Home Come Alive: Dance Showcase

To mark Theatre@Home's seventh virtual production and first production for 2021, they will be presenting a virtual dance production premiering on Facebook & YouTube on January 29, 2021 at 8pm EST entitled Theatre@Home Come Alive: Dance Showcase.

Theatre@Home Come Alive: Dance Showcase will honor three of Broadway's most renowned choreographers; Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, and Michael Bennett. In addition to honoring Fosse, Robbins, and Bennet, Theatre@Home will also be honoring the legendary, Gwen Verdon.

Theatre@Home Come Alive: Dance Showcase will feature dancers from around the nation performing dances inspired by Fosse, Robbins, & Bennett. This production will also feature original choreography of up-and-coming choreographers of today.

As Theatre@Home continues their mission to save the arts, Theatre@Home Come Alive Dance Showcase was created as a way for dancers to "come alive" and show the world that the dance community is still here and continues to stay strong.

This production is co-directed and choreographed by Jessica Sanzone & Justin Chirstopher Odon. Joining the creative team is Eva Burns & Claire Healey as dance captains and featured choreographer, Alex Acevedo. The cast includes, Gabbi Lumma, Grace DeBenedict, Jake Gladwin, Holly Robertson, Juliette Margolies, Emily Stein, Brittany Ambler, Kaitlyn Hulme, Katie Seifer, Emily Regas, Aïssatou Thiam, Sofia Primiano, Malcolm Ellis, Emma Smith, Gabbie DeBenedict, Angelina Pagan, Elena Worton, Emma Forster, Jenna Cornwell, Kate Glennon, Stefanie Worton, Juliana Filapek, Madeline Bruno, Melina Walko, Autumn Allocco, Libby Blubaugh, Quincy Southerland, Haylee Buckholz, Eva Burns & Claire Healey.

For more info on this production and future productions, visit Theatre@Home's website: www.TheatreAtHomeNJ.com