Theater to Go Brings DIAL M FOR MURDER to Kelsey Theatre

Theater to Go in partnership with Kelsey Theatre presents the classic suspense-filled thriller Dial M for Murder, by Frederick Knott. Directed by Ruth Markoe, the play will run from March17-27 at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ on the campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $19-21 and can be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling 609 570 3333

Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott was first staged on Broadway in 1952 and Knott adapted the script for Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 classic film starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly. Dial M for Murder is the only 3D Movie Hitchcock ever made.

Tony Wendice, a former professional tennis player, has grown accustomed to the lavish lifestyle made possible by his heiress wife, Margot. Convinced Margot is having an affair, Tony, rather than play victim to her waning affections, begins to plot her demise with an infallible plan. But things never go as planned! In typical Hitchcock fashion, this play takes us on ever-changing twists and turns to get us to the ultimate conclusion.

Director Ruth Markoe says, "It is not surprising that Hiitchcock picked this play to be part of his canon. It keeps audiences in suspense until the end, dropping clues along the way."

Markoe says that she selected this classic murder mystery play to mark the return of Theater To Go to the stage after a two year Covid hiatus, as it reflects the original mission of T2G which has been providing Interactive Murder Mysteries since its inception in 1992

T2G has assembled a fine cast for Dial M For Murder which hails from diverse parts of the tri-state area The play features Sean Buckley of Weehawken as Tony Wendice, Rachel Green of East Brunswick as his wife Margot, Pat Rounds of Princeton as Max Halliday, Paul Mansfield of Philadelphia as Inspector Hubbard, David Patterson of Lawrenceville as Capt. Lesgate, and assorted guest performers as offstage voices.