Theater To Go Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE At Kelsey Theatre

Theater To Go continues its salute to New Jersey playwrights at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre with the musical comedy "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," penned by Bergen County native Joe DiPietro, March 15-24.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is Off-Broadway's second-longest running musical, and has been revised for the 21st century. It's a celebration of the "mating game" that takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship" through sketches and songs. From dating and marriage to in-laws and newborns, from family road trips to pick-up techniques of the geriatric set, this hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

The original version premiered Off-Broadway in 1996, running for 12 years for more than 5,000 performances. The 2018 version features two new songs and revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

Playwright Joe DiPietro was born in Teaneck, N.J., grew up in nearby Oradell, and is a graduate of Rutgers University. He is best known for the Tony Award-winning musical "Memphis," for which he won Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Produced and directed by Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, N.J., with musical direction by Sue den Outer of Langhorne, Pa., the show features a dynamic cast playing numerous characters. The ensemble cast includes Jessa Casner of Horsham, Pa.,; Tom Chiola of Trenton, N.J.; Linda Cunningham of Yardley, Pa.; Ryan Harmer of Robbinsville, N.J.; Pat Rounds of Hamilton, N.J.; and Carly Schiff of Yardley. The creative team includes stage manager Christine Heffron and assistant stage manager Rachel Piscopo, with set design by Ian Smith and Lauren Fogarty. Lighting design is by Kitty Getlik, sound design by Eric Collins, and costumes are by Mellissa Rittmann.

Performances of "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" are Friday, March 15 and March 22 and Saturday, March 16 and March 23 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 17 and March 24 at 2 p.m. An Opening Night Gala with cast and crew follows the March 15 performance. Performances will be at the Kelsey Theatre on the MCCC West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.