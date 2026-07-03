The Yardley Players To Present DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID At MCCC's Campus

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The Yardley Players is set to present 'Disney's The Little Mermaid.' In this musical for audiences of all ages Ariel, a young mermaid longing to explore the human world, defies her father, King Triton, to follow her dreams. Alongside her beloved friends Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, Ariel must face the cunning sea witch Ursula and make the ultimate choice between love and freedom.

Filled with recognizable songs like Part of Your World, Under the Sea, and Kiss the Girl, this musical is perfect for the whole family.

The cast of 'The Little Mermaid' includes Gabrielle Affleck of Philadelphia; Grace Bolster of Allentown, N.J.; Victoria Bonilla of Hamilton, N.J.; Suzanne Borg of East Windsor, N.J.; Annie Bryson of Hamilton; Kheil Canona of Ewing; Emre Celik of Princeton, N.J; Giuseppe D'Argenio, Nicandro D'Argenio, and Seraphina D'Argenio of Mullica Hill, N.J; Stacy Danka of Allentown; Shealyn Davis, Trevin Davis, and Brian Davis of Newtown, Pa.; Bridget Fry of Allentown; Hope Ghaffoor of Hamilton; Lauren Goldsborough of Voorhees, N.J.; Karen Gray of Lakewood, N.J; Katelyn Guinta of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Anna Gutherz of Princeton; Suzanne Houston of Pennington, N.J.; Tameyah Jones and Deanna Kennedy of Trenton, N.J.; Jacob King of Wrightstown, N.J; Leslie Kraus, Cliff Kraus, and Kristin Kraus Learn of Levittown, Pa.; Jordana Krieger of East Windsor; James LeGette of Levittown; Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, N.J; Rebecca Lynn, Ulysses Lynn, Hannah Lynn, and Sarah Lynn of Bensalem, Pa.; Summer Martin of East Windsor; Sydney Miller of Hamilton; Gabrielle Mueller and Kaylee Mueller, of Robbinsville, N.J.; Ron Pae of Morrisville, Pa.; Leah Panuccio of Princeton; Jacob Rabinowitz of Yardley, Pa.; Arianna Ravert and Pat Rounds of Hamilton; Gabriel Scarsborough of Levittown; Benjamin Schafer of Hamilton; Celia Sparandera of Robbinsville; Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pa.; Bianca Torres of North Brunswick, N.J.; and Liz Wurtz of Levittown.

'The Little Mermaid' is directed and choreographed by Kristy Davis and produced by Marge Swider. Stage manager is Moira Gellman, with music direction by Lee Milhous, costumes by Kelli Beirne, set design by Shawn Simmons, lighting by Kitty Getlik and sound by Noah Schwartz. T-shirts are by Linda Anderson.

Dates and showtimes for 'The Little Mermaid' are Fridays, July 10 and July 17, and Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturdays, July 11 and July 18, and Sundays, July 12 and July 19, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at the Kelsey Theatre website or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

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