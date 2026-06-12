Shakespeare 70 to Present THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Kelsey Theatre

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William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors," is coming to the Kelsey Theatre stage on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, June 19-28.

Presented by Shakespeare 70, "The Comedy of Errors" is believed to be one of The Bard's earliest plays. Set in the Greek city of Ephesus, the play involves identical twin brothers and their twin servants, accidentally separated at birth-whose paths cross, unbeknownst to each other. The result is a series of wild mishaps based on mistaken identities that lead to a near-seduction, arrests, false accusations of infidelity, and all-around mayhem.

With a major part of the humor coming from slapstick and mistaken identity, "The Comedy of Errors" has been adapted for opera, stage, screen and musical theatre numerous times worldwide. In the centuries following its premiere, the play's title has entered the popular English lexicon as an idiom for "an event or series of events made ridiculous by the number of errors that were made throughout."

The cast of "The Comedy of Errors" features Jennifer Boutros of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Andrew Condouris of Hamilton, N.J.; Alair DiRemigio of Brookhaven, Pa.; Lauren Goldsborough of Voorhees, N.J.; Maggie Gronenthal of Lawrenceville; Uma Kasichainula of Mississippi River Valley, Iowa; Aster Kiesche of Franklin Park, N.J.; Justin Mancini of Hamilton; Caden Michalski of Edison, N.J.; Dia O'Carroll of East Windsor, N.J.; Cara Pergament of Robbinsville, N.J.; Kendal Plumstead of Flemington, N.J.; Thaddeus Micah Salters of Carteret, N.J.; Jim Sanders of Yardley, Pa.; and Matthew Sudnick of Edison.

"The Comedy of Errors" is directed by Dr. John F. Erath of Biddeford, Maine, with assistant director Janet Quartarone of Flemington. Stage managers are Justine DeNicola of Wayne, N.J., and Kelly Weeden of Cookstown, N.J. Production managers are Lili Timmes of Princeton, N.J., and Michael Kierst-Krahel of Flemington, N.J. Lighting design is by Curt Foxworth of Hightstown, N.J.; set design is by Dale Simon of Flemington.

Dates and showtimes for "The Comedy of Errors" are Fridays, June 19 and June 26, and Saturday, June 20 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, June 27, and Sundays, June 21 and June 28, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

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