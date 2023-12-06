The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present THE SNOW QUEEN This Holiday Season

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present an elaborately staged reading of The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen on December 16th as part of their new series for young audiences titled Classics for Kids! Directed and adapted by Brian B. Crowe, this scripts-in-hand presentation features a cast of many of STNJ’s long-time company members and patron favorites.

The Cast:

The Snow Queen and Lady-Love Crow will be played by Chantal Jean-Pierre, who was last seen as The Strega in this season’s production of The Rose Tattoo. Chantal Jean-Pierre is in her third season with STNJ and has also made appearances in The Bluebird and Henry V.

Courtney McGowan has been with STNJ for seven seasons, and will play young Gerda. Her previous roles include Brenda in A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Sabine in Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers, and Perdita in The Winter’s Tale.

Silas Lloyd joins the cast as Kai and the Prince after just having spent the summer with STNJ as part of the Summer Professional Training Series (SPTP). For the SPTP Final Project, As You Like It, Silas Lloyd played Orlando.

In his 22nd season with STNJ, Jeffrey M. Bender returns as Crow and Devil Goblin. He was last seen in last season’s final production of Twelfth Night as Sir Toby Belch, and has also been seen in Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers, The Merchant of Venice, and many others.

After appearing this season as Assunta in The Rose Tattoo, Angela Della Ventura returns to STNJ’s stage for the second time this season as Grandmother, Magic Woman, and Robber Woman.

James A. Earley is in his sixth season with The Shakespeare Theatre and joins the cast as Reindeer, a Goblin, and the Herald. Previous credits include A Child’s Christmas in Wales, The Grapes of Wrath, and the original cast of A Midwinter Night’s Dream.

Ellie Gossage returns as the Robber Girl, the Princess, and a Goblin. Last seen in Much Ado About Nothing on the Outdoor Stage in 2022, Ellie Gossage has also appeared in STNJ’s Outdoor Stage productions of The Comedy of Errors and SNUG as well as the stream-able Pandemic Playhouse Entertainment videos.

Last seen as Bessie in the 2021 production of A Child’s Christmas in Wales, Amy Hutchins will be the tale’s Narrator. Other STNJ production credits include Twelfth Night and A Country Wife.

The Director:

Brian B. Crowe is in his 28th season with The Shakespeare Theatre, and will be stepping into the role of Artistic Director for the Theatre’s upcoming 2024 season. He has directed numerous productions for STNJ, including this season’s production of A Midwinter Night’s Dream.

The Creative Team:

This adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen by Brian B. Crowe features Lighting and Sound Design by Steven Beckel. Jenna Gregson is the Production Stage Manager.

Classics for Kids! is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, along with additional funding provided by Stark D. Kirby, Jr. Tickets are $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre’s Classics for Kids! performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.