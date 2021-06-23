The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Announces New Support for Its Outdoor Stage

With July just around the corner, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is deep in the rehearsal process for its upcoming productions of Comedy of Errors and the world premiere of Snug. For the first time, STNJ will present two productions performed in repertory at its Outdoor Stage venue, located on the campus of Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park. Tickets are on sale now.

The four-week run will open on July 8th, with Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, directed by Resident Director Brian B. Crowe, a regular at the company's Outdoor Stage. On alternate nights, STNJ will present the premiere of a new play, Snug, written and directed by Bonnie J. Monte, the company's Artistic Director. The performances will run until August 1st.

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, announced, "We are thrilled that Beacon Trust and Provident Bank have partnered together to ensure the continuance of our Free Tickets for Kids program for The Outdoor Stage - especially in this banner year of re-opening! It's also a special year because we're re-opening in grand style bringing not just one show to our patrons, but two - and both are immensely appealing to people of all ages - especially young people. Families throughout the region can revive their tradition of bringing the kids and a picnic out to the beautiful Greek Theatre at Saint Elizabeth University to enjoy theatre under the stars. Beacon Trust and Provident Bank have helped make this a very affordable night out for families with children and for teens." Ms. Monte also announced that additional support for the Free Ticket for Kids initiative has been provided by the Westfield and Madison Rotary Clubs.

In addition to the free tickets for those under 17, STNJ is pleased to continue its $30 Under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and the 5:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances other than the 5:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows will begin at 8:00 p.m.

The diverse cast for both of the productions will be an equal measure of familiar faces and new talent. Each company member can be seen in both productions, showcasing an array of characters and storylines that will delight audience members of all ages. The cast for both Outdoor Stage shows includes Jeffrey Marc Alkins, Marcella Cox, Dino Curia, Kirby Davis, Ellie Gossage, Karl Hawkins, Isaac Hickox-Young, Anthony Paglia, Rupert Spraul, Billie Wyatt, and Katja Yacker. Baron Pugh is the Scenic Designer for both shows, and Jason Flamos returns to STNJ as the Lighting Designer, also for both productions. Paul Canada returns for his 12th season as Costume Designer for Comedy of Errors. Andrew Yoder makes his professional debut with STNJ as Sound Designer for Comedy of Errors. Ms. Monte is the Costume and Sound Designer for Snug. Both Comedy of Errors and Snug will run approximately an hour and 45 minutes, and that includes a 15-minute intermission.

While STNJ will re-open its Outdoor Stage in compliance with all CDC and NJ State COVID-19 recommendations and requirements, those guidelines are now almost fully-relaxed, which will make this year's Outdoor Stage experience one that feels essentially back-to-normal. As of now, people who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks at outdoor events unless they wish to do so. Those who are not vaccinated must wear masks, and must socially distance themselves, though STNJ urges those who are not vaccinated to either get their shots or to avoid live events. The company recognizes that some individuals cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, and that they must wear masks for their own protection. The Theatre's website provides more information regarding its COVID-19 precautionary measures and other FAQ's related to the pandemic.

For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600, or log onto www.shakespeareNJ.org. Seats for weekend performances are going fast, so book your tickets now!