The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey Will Perform Annual Holiday Pops Concert

The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey will be joined by John Pinto, Jr. and Jaron Barney from Broadway's “The Book of Mormon” in its annual Holiday Pops concert Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J. The orchestra will play under the baton of PSNJ Conductor Laureate Matthew Oberstein.

Concertgoers can ring in the season with symphonic renditions of beloved holiday tunes, fresh takes on seasonal classics by PSNJ’s charismatic guest stars, and a festive singalong in this joyful South Jersey tradition.

John Pinto, Jr. is the recipient of the Roger Sturtevant Musical Theatre Award, and has played numerous roles in professional productions, including Bristol Riverside Theatre’s 2009 production of “Altar Boyz,” the National Tour of “South Pacific,: McCoy-Rigby Entertainment’s 2015 production of “RENT,” and his Broadway role as Ensemble and Mormon in “The Book of Mormon” at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

Pinto met Jaron Barney on “The Book of Mormon” National Tour in 2017 and the two have been performing together on the cabaret circuit in between theatre commitments ever since. Barney’s performing credits also include touring with “You’ve Got a Friend.” As a composer/lyricist, Barney’s first completed musical work “OUT: A Queer Songbook” made its New York City debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Tickets are available at www.psnj.org/concerts for each concert or as a discounted subscription package for the 3-concert series.

In addition to its popular Holiday Pops concert on December 8, PSNJ takes the stage in two more concerts this season: Price and Dvorak on February 16, 2025; and a celebration of soundtracks and symphonic works by John Williams on May 4, 2025.

