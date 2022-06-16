The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Announces SUMMER STARS Classical Concert Series

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present its weekly "Summer Stars" classical music series, starting on Thursday July 7, 2022 at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. Showtimes are 7:30 PM. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $17.50, $12.00 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase tickets please visit www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-775-0035.

Dr. Gordon Turk, OGCMA's organist-in-residence and Summer Stars' Artistic Director, says "there is something for every musical taste in this season's line-up, which includes renowned brass and string ensembles, a stellar young artists trio, acclaimed soloists and a grand finale featuring the Philadelphia Brass Ensemble accompanied by the Great Auditorium's magnificent pipe organ."

Summer Stars Schedule

On July 7, NJ's own Imperial Brass will perform a program entitled "Americans We," featuring patriotic tunes, Broadway hits and Tin Pan Alley classics by American composers.

On July 14, a stellar young artists trio featuring Anthony Trionfo (flute), Ying Li (piano) and Narek Arutyunian (clarinet) will perform a program entitled "The Power of Three" with works by Debussy, Poulenc, Stravinsky and Camille Saint-Saëns.

On July 21, the Solisti Ensemble will perform an evening entitled "Serenade for Strings" featuring works by Carl Jenkins; Astor Piazzolla, Pablo de Sarasate, and G.F. Handel.

On July 28, the "French Connection" will feature works by French composers Claude Debussy and Marcel Grandjany performed by Merynda Adams (harp), and a string quartet, featuring Byung Kook-Kwak (violin).

On August 4, the Summer Stars series will conclude with "Fanfares and Trumpetings" featuring the Philadelphia Brass Ensemble and Great Auditorium Pipe Organ played by Gordon Turk.