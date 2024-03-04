The New Jersey Youth Chorus to Present SONGS FROM OUR CHILDHOOD In West Orange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three ensembles from the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present Songs from Our Childhood on Saturday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the JCC MetroWest located at 760 Northfield Avenue in West Orange.

NJYC's Primo Coro led by Trish Joyce, Coro Vivo led by Dan Malloy, and Sola Voce led by Joanna Scarangello, will weave a story that includes timeless songs, favorite movie themes, and inspiring music. Choral selections include This Old Man, There Was an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly, You've Got a Friend in Me, The Fox, Red Light, Green Light, and Touch the Sky, among others.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, "Our NJYC choristers are excited to present this program, which will not only feature several selections from each chorus ensemble, but also hand clapping songs, favorite Disney and Wizard of Oz songs, and traditional camp songs. The audience is invited to raise their voices with the choir in this trip down memory lane. It will truly be a program that all ages can enjoy!"

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available at NJYC.org.