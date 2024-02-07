The MAC Players to Present LOVE ON BROADWAY: A VALENTINE'S CABARET

The concert will take place on February 11, 2024, at 2 p.m. in Middletown Arts Center Theater.

The MAC Players will present Love on Broadway: A Valentine's Cabaret, with love songs sung by the community theater group's past, present and future performers! This special, FREE concert will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the Middletown Arts Center Theater. Performers include Ronda Christie, Victoria Leigh Keiser, Colleen Gilgan, Caitlin Martin, Patrick Comey, Lizzy Stefanic, Justin Jajalla, Sophia Russell, Rach Phelan, Eric Bras, Kaitlyn Racioppi, Emily DeMaio, Aidan Falzon, Jeni Star, Madison Steinart-Santangelo, Brittany Ahr and Alec Kelsey.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, please visit www.middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Kathy Connolly - Producer; Ronda Christie - Director; Victoria Leigh Keiser - Director; Colleen Gilgan - Co-Musical Director; Patrick Comey - Co-Musical Director; Amethyst Fiorentino - Stage Manager




