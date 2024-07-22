The Laugh Pack to Continue New Comedy Series At Teaneck, NJ's Debonair Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Box Studios and Debonair Music Hall present 'The Laugh Pack' featuring comedian Mark Riccadonna, tenor Justin Gonzalez, magician Denny Corby, and ventriloquist John "Gemini" Lombardi on Thursday, August 8th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Indulge yourself in an unforgettable evening of pure entertainment with 'The Laugh Pack'. This modern-day vaudeville production, a Rat Pack-style show, will transport you to the heart of Italy where art and entertainment are inseparable. From hilarious stand-up comedy to mesmerizing magic tricks, this one-of-a-kind production has it all, and it's guaranteed to make audiences of all ages laugh, sing, and cheer along. You simply cannot miss this incredible entertainment experience...

Tenor Justin Gonzalez knew from a young age that music was extraordinary. Twenty years after his first European tour, Justin Gonzalez is still a sought-after classical music soloist, performing in venues like Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and the Cathedral Notre Dame in Paris. He is also a storyteller and practitioner of the American Song Book and the music of Broadway. Justin uses all this to entertain, educate, and share his story. When Justin isn't singing with the world's best classical musicians and popular music performers and writing his own music to perform with the Justin Gonzalez Trio, he is the lead singer of 33 ⅓ LIVE's Killer Queen Experience.

Magician Denny Corby works every room, from sold-out auditoriums with thousands of seats to intimate gatherings where his close-up magic stuns and delights.Ventriloquist John "Gemini" Lombardi was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. With his quick humor and witty personality, Gemini decided to start performing at eleven. He took his act to the streets of New York City, where his only audience was a crowd of passersby and neighbors. With his energetic charisma and quick wit, he brought the crowd to tears of laughter. It was then he began his professional career in comedy.

And your host, comedian Mark Riccadonna, pursued Theatre at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and, Soon after, stumbled upon Stand-Up Comedy. Mark also performs for Armed Forces Entertainment and has entertained U.S. and U.N. Troops worldwide. Recently, he filmed a Comedy Special for Dry Bar and The Beaz Hive on Amazon and was a contributing writer for Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." Columnist and Author of the Travel section for "Today Man" Magazine, Co-Author of The Two Guys Two Way Joke Book, Wrote and Directed "Radio Gods" television Pilot, starred in "Game Night," Through Open Door (Award winning) been seen on AXS TV's "Live at Gotham," PBS's Counter Culture, FOX's "Laughs," heard on Sirius XM and Bob and Tom, and also has a hit Podcast "Drinks Jokes and Storytelling."

Next up for stand-up comedy at Debonair on Monday, August 19th: Elon Gold ft. Ami Kozak & Eli Lebowicz at 7PM & 9:30PM. And just before both of these events, coming up fast on Thursday, August 1st: Tracy Locke, Marc Kaye & Mark Riccadona in 'Dont Just Sit There!'!

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios is an event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and professional theater, est. 2007. Recent/upcoming shows include Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' Doom Dogs with Gail Ann Dorsey; comedian Elon Gold ft. Ami Kozak and Eli Lebowicz; The Aryeh Kunstler Band; simmerr, Thesaurus Rex, and Boys Go To Jupiter; James Maddock; Willie Nile; Brea Fournier's Dream Ballet & Dog Party; and more. For more information on this event and others at Debonair Music Hall from Black Box Studios, please contact eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.

Doors open at 7PM; tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

