The King's Singers' Summer School Program to Return to Princeton University

GRAMMY Award-winning a capella ensemble The King’s Singers will present the return of their Summer School program, June 23-29, 2024 at Princeton University, after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The program offers coaching for individual and group singers from The King’s Singers and other special guests. This is only the second time The King’s Singers have hosted their Summer School in the United States.

During their week at Princeton, participating ensembles and individuals will be assigned a King’s Singers mentor, who will oversee their progress during the course. Each day begins with a communal warm-up and continues with a King’s Singers coaching session. Sessions will be interspersed with special events led by guests throughout the week. Previous King’s Singers Summer School guests have included Eric Whitacre, John Rutter, Wallis Giunta, Bob Chilcott, and Declan Costello.

“We get to experience the spine-tingling feeling of making sound together in our daily work as King’s Singers, and our Summer School is designed to share some of that magic with people from all over the world,” Countertenor Patrick Dunachie said. “During these weeks - alongside the fun and games - we share our knowledge and experience as ensemble singers with people who love to sing, helping them to develop their skills in this craft. We get to see new friendships being forged, new ensembles created, and moments of individual development and transformation for the participants.”

All Summer School ensembles will have the opportunity to sing the service of Compline in the Princeton University Chapel. This special performance space is a favorite of The King’s Singers, and offers a unique experience for Summer School participants.

The week concludes with a celebratory concert at the Richardson Auditorium, showcasing the ensembles’ new skills. A summer party with a lighthearted cabaret competition will follow.

Auditions are now open for individual and group singers. Individual singers will be placed in a mixed-voice ensemble upon arrival at the Summer School. For more information, visit www.princetongleeclub.com/the-kings-singers-summer-school

