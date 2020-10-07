The Growing Stage Re-Opens Its Doors with 2 Person SNOW WHITE

This production will run October 16th through the 25th.

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong reopens its doors to the public and kicks off its 39th season with SNOW WHITE.

This production will run October 16th through the 25th with in person performances taking place on Friday, Oct. 16th at 7:30PM (Opening Night), Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. This production will also be available for streaming, Oct. 23rd through the 25th. SNOW WHITE written by Greg Banks with direction by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director.

SNOW WHITE is not your usual "Once Upon a Time." Classic? No. Wild? Yes! To start with, it's a two-person play. Do the math. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves? Two fabulous, whip-smart, super-fast actors play Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves! And it's funny. Really, really funny. So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale with a (spoiler alert) you-won't-see-it-coming twist.

SNOW WHITE features the talents of three professional performers in the cast all making their Palace Theatre debuts: Aycka Lima of Hackettstown, NJ, as Snow White; Garrett Gallinot of Toms River, NJ, as Dwarf 4 and Emily James of Dover, NJ, as the Minstrel.

Based on recommendations issued by the CDC and Governor Murphy, The Growing Stage will implement new health & safety protocols in our facilities. We're dedicated to ensuring the highest quality experience for our performers and audiences alike. Health & Safety Protocols include: Limited Capacity (25%), Mandatory Face Coverings, Touchless Temperature Checks, Contactless Ticketing, Reduced Lobby Time, Pod Preferred Seating, Hand Sanitizer Stations and Digital Playbills. Full details are available at www.growingstage.com

Ticket Prices for SNOW WHITE - IN PERSON: $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. STREAMING: $25/family. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946.

SNOW WHITE is produced by special arrangement with Plays For Young Audiences. www.playsforyoungaudiences.org

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You